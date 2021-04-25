Faithful flocking to Our Lady

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The faithful of Rome and Italy are flocking to Our Lady at Her ancient Basilica at Rome in record numbers.

Last night 20 came to implore Her in the nightly Perpetual Supplica to Our Lady Salvation of the Roman People.

This nighlty devotion is the only public act of the Church at Rome in communion with Pope Benedict. Catholics have come from as far as the USA, Portugal, Ireland, Germany, Lebanon, Poland and Eritrea to pray to Our Lady in this supplica or perpetual novena. Even Othodox from Russia and Romania have joined in.

I encourage all the faithful wheresoever you be to join us every night at midnight Rome time, praying for the collapse of the church of darkness, led by Bergoglio.

________________

CREDITS: The featured image used with permission.