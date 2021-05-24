by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
May 24, 2021 A. D.: Rome, Italy — The City of Rome is rife with talk that Bergoglio has Alzheimer’s and has not long to live.
I have heard Catholics speak about this for the last few weeks, but have held off reporting it until I could assess that it is coming from persons who should know and is now common knowledge in the Eternal City.
Vatican sources confirm that Bergoglio is in the first stages of cortical dementia. I am no doctor, but since my own mom died of the same disease, that mean he has about 2-4 years to live.
Sources in the city among those who rent properties from the Vatican also confirm this.
Such information is newsworthy, but not yet of the kind that is as certain as an official admission — a think unlikely until there is a push among the political powers to remove Bergoglio.
Having 2 demented world leaders, in the White House and in the Vatican, is obviously not useful or helpful to the Pilgrim Society Freemasons who presently control both centers of power. Some voices speculate his resignation before death is nearly certain. I consider this likely because his strongest supporters, like Msgr. Sciacca of the Apostolic Signatura hold the erroneous opinion that dementia causes a Pontiff to lose his office.
Time alone will tell the outcomes, but today’s rumors will certainly bring consolation to the Catholic Faithful throughout the world.
6 thoughts on “Bergoglio has Alzheimer’s”
As I reported last week I was told by a priest I was speaking to about the Church who is a personal friend of Cardinal Sarah & close also to PBXVI that Bergoglio had Alzheimers & not too long to live. He said a lot of maneuvering was going on behind the scenes & he expected an election to be called either later this year or early next year. His advice was to continue to trust in God & practice much patience. I said I did trust absolutely in God but my patience was running exceedingly dry. I have been wondering since if the visions of Anne Catherine Emmerich will be fulfilled much sooner than expected as JB’s condition continues to worsen? Personally, I would like to be assured that JB could be denounced prior to his death as that would mean the Sodomite/Modernist Cardinals & Bishops he appointed during the past eight years would be excluded from voting in the next conclave. Maybe you could advise us?
I’m sure you know this, but for those who may not, anyone ‘elected’ after Bergoglio, while Benedict is still pope, will be just as much an antipope as Bergoglio.
Reminds one and all of the judgement of King Saul by GOD
and if this is factually correct, now counterfeit destroyer, jorge bergoglio is now judged according to GOD’S HOLY and PERFECT WISDOM .
Alzheimer’s runs free through my family, my grandma being the only one spared from that (along with my dad who is 80). My grandma’s mum, her siblings, nieces, nephews, even 1 daughter got it, and they live minimum 8 years not 2-4. In fact, all of them who are younger than 84, are still alive!
It does depend on genetics. being Italian like Bergoglio, I used the Italian measure.
Oh! 🙁