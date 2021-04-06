Italian Episcopate in a Turmoil – Calls to depose Bergoglio

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

April 5, 2021 A. D.: FromRome.Info has it from the highest levels of authority in the Italian Episcopate that many Bishops want Bergoglio gone.

The straw which has broken their silence is his public support for perversion.

Already since last year 3 Bishops expressed to peers and subordinates that Bergoglio is a heretic and no longer the Pope, on that ground.

But the recent scandalous remarks of Bergoglio have lit a powder keg.

Now there is widespread and profound discontent with the Argentine.

For 4 weeks, the Libero Quotidiano, one of Italy’s leading newspapers has published the articles of Andrea Cionci clearly demonstrating in the words of Benedict XVI himself that he never resigned the Papacy and never intended to resign the papacy.

And for 4 weeks, the Vatican, the Bishops, the Cardinals, even the clergy of Rome have remained silent, without uttering one word in public in defense of Bergoglio’s claim to the papacy.

These are the signs of our times. Read them if you still have eyes to see.

__________

CREDITS: On Feb. 11, 2013, news journals took notice that Benedict had planned months in advance to do what he intended on that fateful day. — It is now more necessary than every to pay attention.